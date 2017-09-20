Meet Mr. Hudson a Goldendoodle of many talents with thousands of Instragram Followers

ST. LOUIS, MO - He's an adorable dog that's been photographed more than most firstborn children. A four legged animal with more Instagram followers than the average human.

"I think he's up to 18,000 followers," Lance Affolter, his proud papa say.

He started capturing his loveable canine on camera about two years ago.

"Sometimes we set up a shot and photograph him in that atmosphere, sometimes it's just his regular day to day," he explains.

Mr. Hudson, however, is more than a pretty face. He is a goldendoodle of many talents.

"Bow! Good job. High five," Affolter says to Mr. Hudson.

He's a dog that would rather be thrown a bowl of ice cream than a bone.

"Ice cream is his world like he'll do anything for an ice cream."

But what you don't see in the social media posts is probably Mr. Hudson's most impressive talent of all. For the last two years he's put his best paw forward at Barnes Jewish Hospital bringing a little puppy love to people who need it most.

"Ok you're a fabulous dog ain't you, you're real fabulous," Tinitrah Walker, a patient says petting Mr. Hudson.

It's not just patients, smiles start to spread across faces the second someone sees him.

"I love Mr. Hudson! He comes to see our patients, but he's definitely more of a therapy dog for us," says one employee.

She's one of the many people who keeps up with Mr. H on Instagram.

"Oh my gosh he goes to the beauty parlor. I know when he's getting his shower, I know what he's eating for lunch. He's always going somewhere he has the best friends. He's amazing."

He lives a rather charmed life which is what led Lance to volunteer with Champ Assistance Dogs in the first place and that oddly enough is what prompted him to start posting on Instagram.

"So Champ, the program that we volunteer with, actually likes the dog to have some sort of social media that way if they visit with a patient that patient can log on and see what they're up to and show pictures of who they met that day," Affolter explains.

I have to say once you meet him he's hard to forget and seems to do everything in his golden doodle power to make sure you don't.

© 2017 KSDK-TV