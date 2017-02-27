Meet the family behind Jacob Sunroom, Exteriors and Baths
As we get closer to spring, home owners start to pay more attention to the outside of their homes. Photojournalist Randy Schwentker caught up with a family owned business celebrating forty years of improving homes around St Louis.
KSDK 11:22 AM. CST February 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KSDK Breaking Live Video
-
Adoption Reunion
-
Charges filed in O'Fallon, MO charges
-
Tiny homes making big impact
-
Witnesses describe crash
-
MoBap baseball player hits home run he'll never forget
-
Loop Trolley opening pushed back to summer
-
Charges filed in GM plant stabbing
-
Transgender wrestler wins girls state champion
-
Bicyclist struck and killed on Riverview Dr.
More Stories
-
White House: Trump budget will hike defense spending by $54BFeb 27, 2017, 9:57 a.m.
-
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce…Feb 26, 2017, 11:23 p.m.
-
Oscars 2017: Winners' listFeb 26, 2017, 7:51 p.m.