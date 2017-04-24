Close Meet the woman behind Dirty Girl Farms The Tower Grove neighborhood has the beautiful Missouri Botanical Garden, but it's also home to a backyard garden that's supplying local chefs with a wide variety of home grown herbs. Jimmy V has the dirt on this small business. KSDK 11:21 AM. CDT April 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Local chefs can contact Anne at 415-309-1988 or email her at anneL.lehman@gmail.com. © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Deputies investigate teen's death at party Violent St. Louis weekend "Hidden in plain view" exhibit educating parents St. Louis County teenager aces the ACT test Child struck, killed by car in south St. Louis Elderly victims killed in murder-suicide Arrest made in Metro station robbery attempt "Shoot for Seamus" captures NICU babies Man wanted for stealing historic book caught St. Louis high school standouts talk recruiting More Stories Illinois teenager killed at party identified Apr 23, 2017, 10:43 p.m. 10 people shot since Sunday across St. Louis Apr 24, 2017, 7:10 a.m. Gov. Greitens to sign ridesharing bill Apr 24, 2017, 10:38 a.m.
