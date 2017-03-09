KSDK
Melinda Myers shares gardening tips

You can learn a lot this weekend at the Builders St. Louis Home and Garden Show. You'll find the latest and greatest gadgets for your home and garden and be able to learn from experts like Horticulturist Melinda Myers.

KSDK 12:00 PM. CST March 09, 2017

The St. Louis Builders Home and Garden Show opened about 15 minutes ago and will be at America's Center and through Sunday.  About 400 companies have set up shop. Tickets are $10 for adults. $5 after 5. You can find any additional information you need at stlhomeshow.com.  Melinda will be on the lifestyle stage later today at 12:30, 3:30 and 6:30.  You can see the rest of her schedule on that same website.

