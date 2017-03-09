Melinda Myers shares gardening tips

The St. Louis Builders Home and Garden Show opened about 15 minutes ago and will be at America's Center and through Sunday. About 400 companies have set up shop. Tickets are $10 for adults. $5 after 5. You can find any additional information you need at stlhomeshow.com. Melinda will be on the lifestyle stage later today at 12:30, 3:30 and 6:30. You can see the rest of her schedule on that same website.

© 2017 KSDK-TV