Menopause the Musical is on stage now through February 12th at the playhouse at Westport Plaza. They do several shows a week including matinees on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $65 dollars but use the code KSDK and you can save 50%. You can purchase tickets through metrotix.com, by calling 314-534-1111 or at the box office. We're giving away five pairs of tickets to next Wednesday night's show just go to the Show Me St. Louis Facebook page to enter.
Menopause the Musical takes the stage at Playhouse at Westport Plaza
A trip to the playhouse at Westport Plaza is a must over the next few weeks if you're a woman because Menopause the Musical is on stage and this is a show that will make you feel better about the change.
Heidi Glaus, KSDK 1:19 PM. CST January 06, 2017
