Microport Orthopedics
According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, more than 300,000 total hip replacements are performed each year in the United States.Dr. Robert Sciortino and Dr. Tony Berni are orthopedic surgeon who do that surgery a little differently.
KSDK 10:46 AM. CDT April 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved
-
High school student death under investigation
-
Parents of 7-year-old hit, killed by car want driver held accountable
-
Dad elbows family out of the way for ball
-
Overnight fire evacuates St. Charles hotel
-
Deal Guy: Double Your Food Freshness
-
Parents concerned about sex ed curriculum
-
Man kills boss, self inside Dallas office building
-
Two new drugs could help Alzheimer's patients
-
Violent St. Louis weekend
More Stories
-
Multiple people injured in police pursuit near STL airportApr 25, 2017, 10:30 a.m.
-
'I picked up daddy's hand, and it just fell,' said…Apr 25, 2017, 4:38 a.m.
-
'This cancer stuff sucks ... you don't have to fight…Apr 14, 2017, 6:48 p.m.