Mike Isaacson talks The Muny's 100th season

Yesterday was a big day. The Muny announced the line-up for its 100th season and it's impressive...Annie, Gypsy, Jersey Boys, The Wiz, Singing in the Rain, Jerome Robbin's Broadway and Meet Me In St. Louis. Mike Isaacson is the artistic director and execu

KSDK 12:11 PM. CDT October 13, 2017

Muny gift cards for the 100th season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information go to muny.org.  You can also call 314-361-1900.
 

