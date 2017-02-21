Mike Pridmore lost 90lbs with Charles D'Angelo

If you're having a hard time sticking to your diet maybe what you need is a little motivation. Mike Pridmore is here with just that because this is him before he lost 90 pounds....this is him now after working with Charles D'Angelo. Mike have a seat and t

KSDK 11:07 AM. CST February 21, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories