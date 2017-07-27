Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen
A blizzard from Dairy Queen is delicious any day, but it's an even sweeter treat today because it's Dairy Queen's Miracle Treat Day. Krista Lucy is the Executive Director of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis and she's here to tell
KSDK 11:13 AM. CDT July 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man searches for people in old photographs
-
Luxury local resort dumps raw sewage, kills 700 fish
-
Mom in custody after toddler overdoses on meth and Fentanyl
-
Family of man killed in shootout speaks out
-
Community steps in to help cyber bullied woman
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Schnucks testing aisle stocking robot
-
Vehicles broken into downtown St. Louis
-
FedEx truck rolls away in Jefferson County
-
Gov. Greitens signs new abortion regulations into law
More Stories
-
Tanker hangs over St. Louis overpass during morning commuteJul 27, 2017, 7:44 a.m.
-
MISSING: STL Co. teen does not have ‘necessary medication'Jul 27, 2017, 11:26 a.m.
-
St. Louis man develops old film found at Goodwill,…Jul 26, 2017, 10:21 p.m.