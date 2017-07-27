Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen

A blizzard from Dairy Queen is delicious any day, but it's an even sweeter treat today because it's Dairy Queen's Miracle Treat Day. Krista Lucy is the Executive Director of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis and she's here to tell

KSDK 11:13 AM. CDT July 27, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories