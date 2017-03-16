Mission Taco and Southern collaborate to support Angels' Arms

Southern is located at 3108 Olive Street in Midtown. It's open today for lunch at 11.

For Lent they have the beer battered haddock every Friday. the Mission Taco and Southern Collaboration taco is available this Saturday at Southern.

For more information go to stlsouthern.com and be sure to give them a like on Facebook.

Mission Taco has three locations: 908 Lafayette Ave, 398 N Euclid Ave and 6235 Delmar Blvd.

