Missouri Botanical Garden hosting first-time event Orchid Nights

See the Orchid Show like you've never seen before.

Jay Blair, senior manager of events and exhibits, said, “What we're trying to do is create is a happy hour fun relaxing Thursday evening event.”

Grab a cocktail and walk through the Orchid Show at night. Lighting will be dimmed and spotlights will shine on the orchids.

“Your ticket includes one complimentary cocktail which is great for the environment we're trying to create,” he said.

The event from 6 to 9 pm is happening two night's only, February 9th and March 9th. There will also be live music and food.

Orchid Nights turned out to be much more popular than organizers anticipated. All 500 tickets to tonight's event are sold out.

He said, “But on March 9th, we have another one, still plenty of tickets for that event.”

For tickets, go to mobot.org.You must be at least 21 to attend Orchid Nights.

Tonight (sold out) and March 9th from 6-9 PM. The cost is for garden members - $15

and Non-members - $20.

