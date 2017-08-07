Missouri Botanical Garden offers hands-on-classes

The Missouri Botanical Garden actually offers classes at three locations... the Garden, Shaw Nature Reserve and the Butterfly House. You'll find the long list online at mobot.org/classes. That's also where you can sign up.
A new school year in about to get underway, but there's another place where classes about to begin. You might not realize the Missouri Botanical Garden offers affordable, hands on classes for people of all ages. Jimmy V has the details.
