Close Missouri has a new criminal code What is that and what does it mean to you and me...Andy Crouppen from Brown and Crouppen is here to explain. KSDK 11:43 AM. CST January 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST If you need legal advice on any topic give Brown and Crouppen a call at 314-222-2222. You can also go online to GetBC.com. (© 2017 KSDK) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Friends and family mourn woman killed on I-55. Burglars steal $30,000 of tech equipment Arrest made in 12-year-old's kidnapping Death investigation in Franklin County Bargains to sleep and breathe better Police searching for missing man Police search for gunman in homicide case Royals pitcher killed in car crash Women's March takes over downtown St. Louis More Stories President Trump signs orders on trade, hiring, abortion Jan 23, 2017, 11:17 a.m. What Trump's first executive action on mortgage… Jan 22, 2017, 1:23 p.m. Chesterfield police seek suspects in Surdyke… Jan 23, 2017, 11:24 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs