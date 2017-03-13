Mix & Match opens store in Shaw neighborhood

Erin Keevan and Maggie Laskowitz help busy women look their best through personal styling sessions and trunk shows.

Erin said, "Everyone says they don't have time to go to the mall, different stores. When we come to them, they can do shopping in the comfort of their own home."

Their business, Mix and Match, has grown quite a bit over the past 18 months so Erin and Maggie decided to take the next level.

Maggie said, "We never thought that when we started this company, we would actually have a store."

Mix and Match now has a place to call home. You'll find their new boutique in the Shaw neighborhood.

Erin said, "We carry dresses for weddings and some blouses and workwear but for the most part it's everyday comfy casual clothes that look cute."

You'll find items you can easily Mix and Match with your current wardrobe. Mix and Match still offers personal styling sessions in the comfort of your own home but you can also have a session at their boutique.

Erin said, "A styling session is a $20 dollar fee up front, and that fee goes towards your purchase.

Leggings are their most popular item.

Maggie said, "We were trying to think of something different than black leggings. These are cool because on the side they have triangle detail."

Whether they come to you or you go to them, Mix and Match is where you get trendy clothes at an affordable price.

The boutique is located at 2207 S 39th Street. They are open Saturday from 11-4 or by appointment Monday through Friday. You can find out morestlmixandmatch.com.



