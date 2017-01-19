KSDK
MOD, Marta's team up for two-day tent sale

People are expected to line up around the block for a huge tent sale at a local boutique this weekend. All six Mod and Marta's locations are coming together to offer crazy savings. Dana Dean had a preview.

Dana Dean, KSDK 11:59 AM. CST January 19, 2017

The tent sale is happening at 2307 Highway K in O'Fallon, MO. The phone number to the store is 636-272-1191. The tent sale is Friday, January 20th from 10-6 and Saturday, January 21st from 10-5.

