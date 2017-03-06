Modern meets boho at St. Louis' newest bridal boutique

Bride to be Lauren Ross is about to try on her first wedding dress.

"I want something for my individal style and something i'm not going to see on other brides," Lauren said.

Lauren is shopping with her friends at a new bridal boutique in the Central West End called Juno Bridal, named after the Roman goddess of marriage.

Owner Claire Ketterer was a nurse in Los Angeles but moved back home to St. Louis to near family and start her own business.

Ketterer said, "I've always been interested in fashion. There are a lot of designers designing for a laid back, boho type of bride. So all the designers here are exclusively here at Juno, no where else in St. Louis."

This former nurse went from caring for people to helping brides find the perfect dress.

She said, "The first day I opened I cried for both of the brides."

This is not your typical bridal boutique.

She said, "Modern meets boho bridal boutique. Lots of modern, unconventional styles. Which means a little color, backless, or fun beading. And then we also have bohomenain styles, so flowy fabrics...all stear away from really traditional styles though."

There's even a dress that transforms into a memento.



"She puts pearls down some of them and brides can take pearls and turn it into a keepsake after the wedding," said Ketterer.

As for bride to be Lauren, who thinks she may have found the dress, she's hoping her fiance isn't watching Show Me St. Louis.

Lauren said, "I told him he's not allowed to watch so he better not turn on the TV right now because I don't want him to see me in the dress. So, if you're watching right now, turn off the TV.

Prices range from $1500 to $3000

Juno Bridal is by appointment only.

Call 314-300-8959 or visit junobridal.com.

The boutique is located at 4430 Olive Street.

(© 2017 KSDK)