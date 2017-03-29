Mom of 10 creates a protein powder for women

As a mother times ten, yes, ten kids, Kathryn Sansone is busy but she also knows she's not the only one with a full plate.

"Whether you're a mom of ten or mom of zero, and you are a woman, we multitask. Everyone I know is busy," Kathryn said.

Kathryn got tired of taking multiple supplements as part of her morning routine.

She said, "As I've gotten older, more and more things to take to take care of. My hair, my skin, my nails. So many things I wanted to take in the morning... There's no time."



To help busy women like her save time, Kathryn created this product with a local doctor.

"Greek Girl is an all in one nutritional supplement for women," Kathryn said.

Greek Girl is not your typical protein powder



She said, "Whey protein... greek yogurt... and ingredients to enhance hair, skin, and nails. And that's what really sets it apart."

Greek Girl Beauty Protein has 10 grams of protein and 50 calories. Scoop it into water or mix it into a smoothie.

Eating well and working out is a priority for Kathryn. Even Oprah Winfrey took notice when she was in the audience in 2002.



She said, "I asked a question she was talking about weight lifting and when I said I was pregnant with my 9th... she said come on down to the stage."



Kathryn was asked back on the show as a guest. But that wasn't the last time she'd come face to face with Oprah.

She said, "They called shortly after that and said, 'Oprah wants to meet you for an interview for O magazine.'"



And that's not all.



She said, "I was in her table top book as her top 100 favorite interviews."



Of all Kathryn's successes, from being an author to being named one of the Top in 50 Women in St. Louis by Gazelle magazine, there's one that stands out above the rest... or should we say 10.

She said. "Having my children is the best I've ever done."

Greek Girl Beauty Protein can be found in Lucky's in Rock Hill and all Supplement Superstore locations as well as Amazon.com and her website greekgirlbeauty.com. The cost is $49.99 for a 30 day supply.

