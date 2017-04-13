Close MOSS Boutique has a new location in St. Charles From old to new, our next stop is a place where you can find the hottest trends in clothing, shoes and accessories. Jimmy V is taking us to St. Charles Main Street to show us around a familiar store with a new location. KSDK 12:15 PM. CDT April 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Moss Boutique's new location is at 329 South Main Street in St. Charles. They're open 7 days a week. The number there is 636-410-0625. If you need more information the website is MossBoutique.com. © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live WFAA Breaking News Woman from St. Louis missing in Oregon Homeowner dealing with water damage Deal Guy: Wireless TV Streaming St. Louis sues the NFL over Rams relocation KSDK Breaking Live Video Man pulled off United Airways plane set for Louisville Queen Elizabeth feeds zoo elephants Most popular Jelly Bean flavors by state More Stories Grandson of former University City superintendent… Apr 13, 2017, 1:40 p.m. Pentagon: US dropped largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan Apr 13, 2017, 12:02 p.m. United Airlines passenger dragged off flight… Apr 13, 2017, 10:03 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs