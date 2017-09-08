New Baden, IL restaurant is a rising star in BBQ scene

NEW BADEN, IL - David Stidham grew up in the South, cooking barbeque in his backyard.

He said, "You pretty much grow up with barbeque sauce in your DNA, almost barbeque sauce in your veins."

He started entering barbeque competitions a few years ago.

David said, "I was watching BBQ Pitmasters on TV and my son was like, 'Dad, you could beat those guys, you could do all that.'"

His team, A Fine Swine, did more than fine at their first competition.

He said, "We weren't expecting anything but we finished 3rd overall. And that was almost the proverbial hook."

Then last year, he opened A Fine Swine BBQ restaurant in New Baden, Illinois.

"New Baden is where my mom and dad live my brother live my sister live," he said.

Now people are coming from all over to this small town to try David's award winning barbeque.

He said, "There's license plates from Colorado, Carolinas Texas... he's absolutely put New Baden on the map."

David recommends, well, everything.

He said, "Honestly, that's like asking whose your favorite child."

You can't go wrong with the ribs, which just took home an award at the world's largest barbeque competition.

He said, "12th place ribs, 3 days ago, at the American Royal in Kansas City and there was 407 teams competing."

A Fine Swine is located at 423 W Hanover Street in New Baden, Illinois. The number is (618) 588-5141. You can finD more information on social media, check them out at facebook.com/afineswinebbq.

David plans on opening a second location in St. Charles early next year.

© 2017 KSDK-TV