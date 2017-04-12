New interactive, high tech children's room opens in Kirkwood Public Library

The Kirkwood Public Library has 90 years of page turning history. Recently, the library received its largest donation yet.

Sarah Erwin, Library Director, recalls, "I was just saying, 'Wow, wow, wow, I can't believe this."

The gift, $725,000, was for the transformation of the children's room on the lower level of the library.



Erwin said, "From the Eryl E. Walker and Mertyl E. Walker Foundation as well as, a generous donor, Mary Walker."

Renovations are now complete and the room has a model of the Kirkwood Train Station along with a large, colorful train where kids can sit and read.

"We believe strongly that play is learning," said Erwin.

You'll also find high tech features like this interactive floor projector.

She said, "Kids can play a wide variety of games while jumping on this pad."

There's also a 3D printer and a smart table, which is kind of like a giant iPad that lots of kids can play at once.

"A lot of the games we emphasize the ability of kids to play together and collaborate. And that was important for us with technology, that you're not isolated with your technology, that you're interacting and growing skills together," said Erwin.

The library director says they researched award winning libraries across the country when coming up with the design.

She said, "I travel around and look at libraries... and I think it's one of the top ones. And that was our goal, to give something to the community they haven't ever experienced before in a childrens library."

With all this new technology, the children's room still has what makes a library a library.

"We have tons of books," she said.

© 2017 KSDK-TV