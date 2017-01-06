KSDK
Close

New to Ladue: The Spotted Pig is open for business

If the new year means a new look for you or your home, we've found a place that can help make it happen. Jimmy V takes us to a new shop with a funny name, but seriously stylish stuff.

KSDK 1:48 PM. CST January 06, 2017

The Spotted Pig is in Ladue on Clayton Road. It's open everyday except Sunday. You give them a call at 314-274-7768 or check them out on Facebook.
 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories