If you're interested in learning more about the "Weigh of Life" program or would like to get connected to a dietitian or the hospital's weight management clinic, email Darcy at cgweightmanagement@ssmhealth.com.
Did you know more than 15 percent of adolescents in Missouri are overweight or obese. Dietitians and doctors at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital have new ways to help kids struggling with their weight.
