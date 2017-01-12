KSDK
New Year's resolution: Traveling on a cruiseline

If traveling more is one of your goals for 2017...this is the woman you need to call. Pat Blassie with Altair Travel knows all the ins and outs of the travel business and is here with some interesting things to know about cruising.

KSDK 11:58 AM. CST January 12, 2017

If you're thinking about taking a trip let Altair Travel and Cruises help you plan it.  Give them a call at 314-968-9600 or 800-264-1116.  You can learn more about al of the services Pat and her team offer at altairtravel.com.

