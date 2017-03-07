KSDK
Close

Nick Bratkowski loses 90lbs with Charles D'Angelo

Charles D'Angelo has made it his mission to help people lose weight, people like Nick Bratkowski.

KSDK 11:59 AM. CST March 07, 2017

Charles has helped hundreds of people reach their weight loss goals and he can help you.  Give him a call at 314-495-3228 or go to his website charlesdangelo.com.
 

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories