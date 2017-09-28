Close Nico Santos who plays Mateo on NBC 'Superstore' stopped by Show Me St. Louis You can see him on a show set in St. Louis every Thursday night but this morning he was actually in St. Louis with the Show Me St. Louis gang. KSDK 1:17 PM. CDT September 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST You can catch Superstore tonight at 7 right here on Five on Your Side. © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Man behind KSDK's 10 p.m. news wakes up from surgery paralyzed Russian target Ferguson with fake ads Woman says fried chicken thrown at her Teen defends himself against armed robber Student escapes from driver that grabbed him Five facts about Hugh Hefner Superintendent resigns after newspaper column Ominous messages show up in Seattle parks What we learned NFL Week 3: Protests in spotlight Hurricanes are rerouting ships to sun More Stories Meet Rave! The newest Clydesdale foal born at Warm… Sep 28, 2017, 12:43 p.m. ‘Veep' actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus diagnosed with… Sep 28, 2017, 12:27 p.m. Rep. Steve Scalise returns to Capitol for first time… Sep 28, 2017, 9:25 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs