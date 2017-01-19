KSDK
Nora's voted 29th best sandwich shop in the country by Thrillist

A local sandwich shop recently got a national shout out. It stands out for a couple of reasons. Photojournalist Randy Schwentker is about to show you why.

Randy Schwentker, KSDK 11:58 AM. CST January 19, 2017

Nora's is on Tamm Avenue in Dogtown not far from the zoo.  It's open everyday, but Monday.  You can learn more about the place at norasindogtown.com.

(© 2017 KSDK)


