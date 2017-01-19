Close Nora's voted 29th best sandwich shop in the country by Thrillist A local sandwich shop recently got a national shout out. It stands out for a couple of reasons. Photojournalist Randy Schwentker is about to show you why. Randy Schwentker, KSDK 11:58 AM. CST January 19, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Nora's is on Tamm Avenue in Dogtown not far from the zoo. It's open everyday, but Monday. You can learn more about the place at norasindogtown.com. (© 2017 KSDK) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS New phishing scam targeting Gmail users Home burglars caught on surveillance video Toddler celebrates one year after transplant Chesterfield Mall loses two more stores 15-year-old gunned down in front of home Obamas prepare to move out of White House Big backups on I-270 hours after fatal crash You could get up to $70 for buying milk President Bush & wife hospitalized More Stories STL Public Library hit by ransomware attack Jan 19, 2017, 11:32 a.m. Clear security footage shows break-in suspects Jan 18, 2017, 5:12 p.m. Police stopped man twice before he was named suspect… Jan 18, 2017, 10:50 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs