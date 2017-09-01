Close Not your typical Labor Day grilling segment If you plan on grilling this Labor Day weekend, we have a few ideas of how to mix it up. Dana Dean was live at Vicia...a place named one of the 12 Best New Restaurants in America by Eater. KSDK 11:20 AM. CDT September 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Vicia is located at 4260 Forest Park Avenue (between Duncan and Boyle). You can find more information online at viciarestaurant.com or by calling (314) 553-9239. © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS City fines woman for other people's trash Protests planned in and around St. Louis as judge weighs ruling What Not To Buy Labor Day - The Deal Guy St. Louis teacher accused of duct taping student to her chair Catfish scheme leads to murder of local man St. Louis Police officer shoots armed suspect The Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey Springfield Confederate monument vandalized Teens Charged After Burning Dogs Creating a colossal cake More Stories St. Louis woman fined for stranger's trash Aug 31, 2017, 10:26 p.m. 9 things not to buy on Labor Day Aug 31, 2017, 12:28 p.m. Where to drop off items to assist those in Texas Aug 29, 2017, 7:51 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs