KSDK
Close

Old Bags to be held at the Ritz-Carlton St. Louis

A very popular event called Old Bags is coming up. Carson Love, a volunteer for the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition joins us along with Lisa Forsyth- co-chair of Old Bags.

KSDK 11:44 AM. CDT April 06, 2017

If you're interested in learning more about the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition give them a call at 314-367-8373 or visit foster-adopt.org. You'll find them located at 1750 South Brentwood Boulevard Suite 210.

Their Old Bags event is Thursday, April 20 from 6 to 9 at the Ritz-Carlton St. Louis.
You can find more information or purchase tickets to that on their website.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories