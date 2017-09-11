KSDK
On stage at Stages St. Louis: "South Pacific"

A show at Stages St. Louis is breaking records for the highest advanced ticket sales in 31 seasons.

Dana Dean, KSDK 11:08 AM. CDT September 11, 2017

KIRKWOOD, MO - South Pacific is playing at The Robert G. Reim Theatre at the Kirkwood Civic Center through October 8th. Buy tickets by calling 314.821.2407 or order online at Stagesstlouis.org.

