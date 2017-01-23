Once Upon a Time: An old favorite returns at The Magic House

The exhibit at The Magic House give visitors a hands-on look at fairytales throughout history and from around the world. Step into Cinderella's coach, be a guest to a feast like in Beauty and the Beast, or slide down the beanstalk from Jack and the Bean Stalk. The Once Upon a Time exhibit may look familiar because it was created by The Magic House a few years back and has been touring the country. But you'll want to catch it before it magically disappears.

Carrie Hutchcraft,Director of Communications, said, "We often hear people say, 'Are you bringing the fairy tale exhibit back? Or the Cinderella exhibit back?' So the chance to have it behind other exhibits that were planned is too great to pass up."

The exhibit will leave after January 29th to make way for Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: A Grr ific Exhibit which opens February 11th and runs through May 7th.

For more information, visit magichouse.org.

