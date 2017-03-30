KSDK
"One Funny Mother" is in town at the Playhouse at Westport Plaza

That's the Hilarious Viral Video Chardonnay Go...it's been viewed more than 23 million times. Dena Blizzard is the woman behind it.

KSDK 11:33 AM. CDT March 30, 2017

One Funny Mother is on stage at the Playhouse at Westport Plaza tonight through Sunday. Tickets are 50 dollars but you can get them for half that if you use the promo code KSDK.  Metrotix.com is the website.  
 

