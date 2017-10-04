Ozzie's Burger Bar now open at Lumière Place Casino and Hotels

Ozzie's Burger Bar is at Lumière Place Casino and Hotels. It's open everyday from 11 am to 9 pm for lunch and dinner. You can take a look at the menu online at lumiereplace.com.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
Ozzie's Burger Bar is the new "Go to Burger Place" at Lumi�re Place Casino. I don't know if he can make a mean burger but I know he was one of the best to ever play shortstop. Ozzie Smith is in the house.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs