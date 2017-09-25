KSDK
Close

Pangea now open in the New Town neighborhood

A new restaurant just opened in New Town that offers tastes from around the world, served in a laid back setting. Jimmy V stopped by Pangea to show us what's cooking.

KSDK 11:00 AM. CDT September 25, 2017

ST. CHARLES,MO - Pangea is in New Town in St. Charles. It opens at 5pm Monday through Saturday.  You can look over the menu and make a reservation online at PangeaWorldFusion.com. You can also call 636-757-3579.
 

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories