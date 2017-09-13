Panoramas of the City now open at Missouri History Museum

You've heard the phrase a picture is worth a thousand words, but step inside the Missouri History Museum and you'll find photographs that spark conversations.

"You know we had all these great panoramic photographs in our collection so we started thinking what can we learn about St. Louis history if really the only tool we were using to examine that history was panoramic photographs," Adam Kloppe explains.

He's public historian for the Missouri History Museum which means he knows the story behind every picture in Panoramas of the City.

"So in the show you'll see 68 panoramas of St. Louis most of them have been reproduced close to their original size, but seven we've blown up as big as we can possibly get. In some cases 40 feet long and other cases 10 feet tall."

They are photographs that sort of allow you to step into less talked about moments like the Welcome Home Reception for Charles Lindbergh on June 19th, 1927.

"There's 100,000 people on Art Hill who have come out to see him fly the plane and to hear him speak and to see this huge crowd of people of course with very different fashion, but in the same place that we still gather in St. Louis for these huge gatherings is a pretty special thing I think."

There's a rally on the first day St. Louis women could register to vote and a panorama taken on October 2nd 1927 a few days after a devastating tornado.

The detail in each image is impressive. Even the smaller panoramic photos can be blown up thanks to touch screen technology.

"You can zoom in and really spend some time searching out details in the crowd to see if you know someone who was there or take a better look at President Roosevelt you can do that," Kloppe goes on to say.

It is an exhibit he has worked on for two years, pictures you could stand in front of and pick apart for hours.

"If you look up on the Art Museum there you can see people sitting."

There are also several artifacts in the exhibit, things you may see in a picture, a 1927 Model T and the retiring queen's dress from the 1937 Veiled Prophet Ball. So stop by the Missouri History Museum and explore our city's history through panoramic photographs.

"I think it's a really neat way to experience St. Louis' history and experience this very familiar place in a way that's unfamiliar."

Panoramas of the City is at the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park now through next summer. Admission to this exhibition is free. You can learn more and see museum hours at www.mohistory.org.

© 2017 KSDK-TV