Pearl's Oyster Bar Offers Oysters and More

It's been a staple in St. Charles for more than nine years. A restaurant that's about as close to New Orleans as you can get this far north.

"We do everything we can to keep the experience as authentic as possible," explains Chef de Cuisine Patrick Tague.

It's a culture and cuisine he knows quite well. He spent about 15 years in some of New Orleans' best kitchens.

Creole cuisine is easy to do, but it's really hard to right down. So the best way to learn is at somebody else's feet," Tague says.

So that's what he did and David Begonis, the Vice-President of Hospitality at Ameristar Casino Resort Spa was able to twist his arm and get him to step into the kitchen at Pearl's Oyster Bar.

"He's an absolute expert in his field," Begonis says.

"We've started blending our own spices so our creole seasonings our creole season salt are both made in house now," Tague points out.

Of course the thing that catches most people's attention is the raw bar where you'll find a mountain of oysters.

"We always have Blue Point Oysters and then we'll rotate east coast and west coast specialties in and out."

Most days you'll find at least three different types of oysters and massive lobsters. There's also a delicious mussels dish.

And you can't leave without sticking a fork into one of Patricia Nash's desserts.

"We have a pecan cheesecake, it's got caramelized pecan toffee in the bottom and cheesecake on top. We also have chocolate kalua fudge cake," Nash adds.

So dive into a slightly different dining experience where the world is your oyster.

"Think about a pearl right it's kind of a hidden gem. So when they get here they are truly amazed with the experience," Begonis says.

