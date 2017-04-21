KSDK
Close

Piccione Pastry celebrates 4 years in business

Piccione Pastry is celebrating four years in business. BuzzFeed said it was a must try...Pastry Chef, Sandia Hoormann is here to tell us what they have planned for the big party.

KSDK 11:03 AM. CDT April 21, 2017

You can find Piccione Pastry at 6197 Delmar Boulevard.  The phone number there is 314-932-1355.  You can get 3 dollar cannolis now through Sunday.   You can find more information at piccionepastry.com.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories