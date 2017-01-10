KSDK
Pieces: The first St. Louis board game bar & cafe opens in Soulard

If you love playing board games- then you'll want to visit the all new board game bar and cafe in St. Louis. As Dana Dean tells us- it's the first in our city.

Dana Dean, KSDK 12:23 PM. CST January 10, 2017

The board game and bar is located at 1535 S 8th Street in Soulard. For more information visit stlpieces.com.


