Pink Magnolia in Ladue is a Lilly Pulitzer Signature Store

It's not just for women and girls- the new looks they're now carrying for men and boys.

Dana Dean, KSDK 11:31 AM. CDT October 05, 2017

LADUE, MO - Pink Magnolia is located at 9810 Clayton Road. The number is  (314) 997-6161
and you can find them on social media at facebook.com/PinkMagnoliaSt.Louis.

Pink Magnola is one of hundreds of businesses participating in The Glennon Card from October 20th-29th.
The card allows people to get 20% off regularly priced merchandise. The card costs $50 and 100% of proceeds go to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. To purchase the card, go to glennoncard.org.

