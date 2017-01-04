KSDK
Close

PLNK STL combines boot camp, pilates & yoga

Dana Dean is trying the Lagree Method at Plank STL.

KSDK 11:43 AM. CST January 04, 2017

Classes for PLNK STL start at $30. Give them a call at 314-395-4366 or visit plnkstl.com. You can also find them on Facebook here. The studio is located at 1560 S Lindbergh Blvd in Ladue.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories