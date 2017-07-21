Close Popular boutique MOD hosting Tent Sale There's a sale that just started at a popular boutique with several locations. Clothing starts at 2 dollars and you can get jewelry for even less. With that sort of deal...Dana Dean had to check it out- She's live at MOD in Kirkwood. KSDK 11:22 AM. CDT July 21, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Today and Tomorrow Tonight until 5 PM Saturday 10 AM -4 PM 871 Arbor Vitae Edwardsville, IL 2307 Highway K O'Fallon, MO 1650 Beale Street St. Charles, MO 110 North Clay Ave Kirkwood, MO instagram.com/mod_ontrend © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Woman hospitalized after one drink at Cancun resort Baby born in Old Navy parking lot Suspect shot in officer-involved shooting Thieves drill holes in tank to steal gas Large water main break in downtown St. Louis Rescue animals stranded in traffic in extreme heat The Best Unlocked Smartphone Sale - The Deal Guy Break-in and vandalism at Warrenton School Lone survivor of mom's attack: I saw my mom kill my family Pinterest project blamed for starting fire More Stories Report: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigns Jul 21, 2017, 11:05 a.m. Funeral service for St. Louis fire captain Friday Jul 21, 2017, 8:01 a.m. Crews work to repair water main break downtown Jul 21, 2017, 5:43 a.m.
