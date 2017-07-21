KSDK
Popular boutique MOD hosting Tent Sale

There's a sale that just started at a popular boutique with several locations. Clothing starts at 2 dollars and you can get jewelry for even less. With that sort of deal...Dana Dean had to check it out- She's live at MOD in Kirkwood.

KSDK 11:22 AM. CDT July 21, 2017

Today and Tomorrow
Tonight until 5 PM
Saturday 10 AM -4 PM

871 Arbor Vitae Edwardsville, IL

2307 Highway K O'Fallon, MO

1650 Beale Street St. Charles, MO

110 North Clay Ave Kirkwood, MO

