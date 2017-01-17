Porano Pasta now serving Detroit-style pizza

You can thank chef Michael Petres and his Michigan roots for the newest item on the menu at Porano Pasta.

He said, "You ask people from Michigan if they heard of Detroit-style pizza and they're like, 'No.' Because to them it's just pizza."

But here in St. Louis, this kind of pizza might need some explanation.

He said, "Detroit-style pizza is a light, Sicilian-style dough that's raised in a rectangular pan. That's one characteristic. And the other is the cheese that's mounded up on straight stides of the pan that carmelizes... and gets a aband of cheese around the edges."

Detroit-style pizza is available at Porano Pasta after 4 PM Monday through Friday and all day on Saturday and Sunday. You can find Porano Pasta at 634 Washington Avenue. The number is 314.833.6414.

