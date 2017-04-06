Project Inc. has been transforming lives for almost 60 years

Here on this show, we like to share good news in St. Louis.Here's a non-profit that's been transforming lives for almost 60 years. Photojournalist Randy Schwentker takes us inside Project, Inc. located near The Hill.

KSDK 11:33 AM. CDT April 06, 2017

