Q in the Lou is this weekend in Kiener Plaza
Q in the Lou starts today at 4 o'clock in Kiener Plaza. It's a chance to get barbecue from the world's most renowned pit masters. One of which is St.Louis's own Skip Steele who has a hand in both Pappy's and Bogart's.
KSDK 11:25 AM. CDT September 29, 2017
