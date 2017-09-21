Recipe: Apple Crisp for One

Apple Crisp for One
1 medium apple of your choice
1 Tbs. Flour
1 Tbs. quick oats
1 Tbs. butter
1 Tbs. brown sugar
1/8 tsp cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350. Place slices in an oven proof bowl or coffee mug. In a small bowl, combine remaining ingredients with a fork. Sprinkle topping mixture over apples and gently pat. Bake 25 minutes.
This week only Eckert's if offering Pick Your Own Apples for .99 cents a pound. They're regularly a dollar .79 a pound. The sale runs through Sunday. You can learn more about everything else that they have planned for the season at eckerts.com.
