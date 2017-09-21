KSDK
Recipe: Apple Crisp for One

It's apple picking time at Eckerts! And they're delicious just the way they are, but you can also put them in all sorts of recipes. Angie Eckert is here to show us how to make for Apple Crisp for One.

Apple Crisp for One

1 medium apple of your choice

1 Tbs. Flour

1 Tbs. quick oats

1 Tbs. butter

1 Tbs. brown sugar

1/8 tsp cinnamon

Preheat oven to 350. Place slices in an oven proof bowl or coffee mug. In a small bowl, combine remaining ingredients with a fork. Sprinkle topping mixture over apples and gently pat. Bake 25 minutes. 

This week only Eckert's if offering Pick Your Own Apples for .99 cents a pound. They're regularly a dollar .79 a pound. The sale runs through Sunday. You can learn more about everything else that they have planned for the season at eckerts.com.

