Recipe: Eckert's® Honeycrisp Apple-Walnut Salad

Eckert’s® Honeycrisp Apple-Walnut Salad
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup Eckert’s apple cider
2 Tbs. balsamic vinegar
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
6 cups mixed salad greens
4 medium Honeycrisp (or other variety)
Apples, cored, cut into chunks
2 Tbs. toasted walnuts, chopped
3 Tbs. freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
Add oil, juice, vinegar, salt, and pepper to small glass jar. Cover with tight-fitting lid; shake until mixture is well blended. Toss together greens, apples, and nuts in large bowl. Drizzle with dressing; toss lightly. Sprinkle with cheese.
