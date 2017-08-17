Recipe: Eckert's® Honeycrisp Apple-Walnut Salad

Eckert’s® Honeycrisp Apple-Walnut Salad

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup Eckert’s apple cider

2 Tbs. balsamic vinegar

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

6 cups mixed salad greens

4 medium Honeycrisp (or other variety)

Apples, cored, cut into chunks

2 Tbs. toasted walnuts, chopped

3 Tbs. freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

Add oil, juice, vinegar, salt, and pepper to small glass jar. Cover with tight-fitting lid; shake until mixture is well blended. Toss together greens, apples, and nuts in large bowl. Drizzle with dressing; toss lightly. Sprinkle with cheese.

