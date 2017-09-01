KSDK
Close

Recipe: Everything Potato Salad

A good backyard barbecue often has potato salad, but there can be a lot of calories hidden in each bite. STL Veg Girl, Caryn Dugan, is here with a healthier version.

KSDK 11:19 AM. CDT September 01, 2017

You can find this recipe and many others on Caryn's website...stlveggirl.com. You can also see what she's stirring up by following her on Facebook and Twitter

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories