Recipe: How to make bunny cupcakes

Carrot Cupcakes

Cake

4 large eggs

2 cups sugar

1 cup canola oil

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon salt

3 cups grated carrots

½ cup walnuts

Icing

8 ounces’ cream cheese

¼ pound butter

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 pound powdered sugar

Directions:

Beat together the eggs, oil and carrots. In another bowl sift all dry ingredients together. Combine the dry and the moist ingredients until smooth. Add walnuts to the batter. Transfer to paper lined muffin cups. Bake 25 minutes in a preheated oven (350 degrees), or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean. Cool completely on wire racks before topping with the icing and marshmallows. Allow the cream cheese and butter to soften. Beat together in a stand mixer until smooth. Add the vanilla and powdered sugar. Spread over cooled cupcakes. Arrange together and decorate with marshmallows to create bunny image.

© 2017 KSDK-TV