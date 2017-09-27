KSDK
Recipe: Pasta with Kielbasa and Brussel Sprouts

Skillet dinners are becoming more and more popular. They're quick and easy recipes that just about anyone can do. Chef Marianne Moore, Culinary Creative Director at Dierbergs School of Cooking and host of Dierbergs Everybody Cooks is here with a deliciou

Pasta with Kielbasa and Brussel Sprouts

Ingredients

2 tablespoons Dierbergs olive oil
1 package (12 to 14 ounces) kielbasa, sliced ¼ inch thick
1 package (12 ounces) Dierbergs Fresh Cut Brussel sprouts
1 clove garlic, minced
1 teaspoon Italian herb seasoning
Pinch red pepper flakes
1 carton (8.25 ounces) chicken stock
1 package (9 ounces) Dierbergs Kitchens fresh penne or cresta pasta, cooked according to package directions
Shaved parmesan cheese
Freshly ground black pepper

Directions

In large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add kielbasa, Brussel sprouts, garlic, Italian seasoning, and red pepper flakes; cook stirring frequently 5 minutes. Add stock; reduce heat, cover, and cook stirring occasionally until veggies are crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in cooked pasta until heated through. Place in individual serving bowls; top with Parmesan cheese. Season with pepper.

Nutrition Information

Servings: 4 
Serving Size: Per Serving 

Per Serving 
Calories: 545 
Cholesterol: 82 mg 
Fat: 33 g 
Sodium: 940 mg 
Carbohydrates: 41 g 
Protein: 19 g 
Fiber: 4 g

