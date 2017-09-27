Recipe: Pasta with Kielbasa and Brussel Sprouts

Pasta with Kielbasa and Brussel Sprouts
Ingredients
2 tablespoons Dierbergs olive oil
1 package (12 to 14 ounces) kielbasa, sliced ¼ inch thick
1 package (12 ounces) Dierbergs Fresh Cut Brussel sprouts
1 clove garlic, minced
1 teaspoon Italian herb seasoning
Pinch red pepper flakes
1 carton (8.25 ounces) chicken stock
1 package (9 ounces) Dierbergs Kitchens fresh penne or cresta pasta, cooked according to package directions
Shaved parmesan cheese
Freshly ground black pepper
Directions
In large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add kielbasa, Brussel sprouts, garlic, Italian seasoning, and red pepper flakes; cook stirring frequently 5 minutes. Add stock; reduce heat, cover, and cook stirring occasionally until veggies are crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in cooked pasta until heated through. Place in individual serving bowls; top with Parmesan cheese. Season with pepper.
Nutrition Information
Servings: 4
Serving Size: Per Serving
Per Serving
Calories: 545
Cholesterol: 82 mg
Fat: 33 g
Sodium: 940 mg
Carbohydrates: 41 g
Protein: 19 g
Fiber: 4 g
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs