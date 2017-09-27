Recipe: Pasta with Kielbasa and Brussel Sprouts

Pasta with Kielbasa and Brussel Sprouts

Ingredients

2 tablespoons Dierbergs olive oil

1 package (12 to 14 ounces) kielbasa, sliced ¼ inch thick

1 package (12 ounces) Dierbergs Fresh Cut Brussel sprouts

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon Italian herb seasoning

Pinch red pepper flakes

1 carton (8.25 ounces) chicken stock

1 package (9 ounces) Dierbergs Kitchens fresh penne or cresta pasta, cooked according to package directions

Shaved parmesan cheese

Freshly ground black pepper

Directions

In large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add kielbasa, Brussel sprouts, garlic, Italian seasoning, and red pepper flakes; cook stirring frequently 5 minutes. Add stock; reduce heat, cover, and cook stirring occasionally until veggies are crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in cooked pasta until heated through. Place in individual serving bowls; top with Parmesan cheese. Season with pepper.

Nutrition Information

Servings: 4

Per Serving

Calories: 545

Cholesterol: 82 mg

Fat: 33 g

Sodium: 940 mg

Carbohydrates: 41 g

Protein: 19 g

Fiber: 4 g

© 2017 KSDK-TV