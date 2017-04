Recipe: White Chocolate Butterscotch Cream Puff

CLASSIC CREAM PUFFS

Whole milk 1 PT Sugar 4 OZ Egg yolks 2 EA Butter 1 OZ Vanilla 1 TSP Starch 1.2 OZ White chocolate 4 OZ Heavy cream 8 OZ

PROCEDURE:

FOR PASTRY CREAM:

COMBINE SUGAR AND MILK, HEAT TO A SIMMER. COMBINE YOLKS AND STARCH, TEMPER MILK WITH EGGS. BRING TO A BOIL AND COOK 1 MORE MINUTE. PUT ON ICE BATH AND ADD BUTTER AND VANILLA. COOL AND REFRIGERATE.

WHIP HEAVY CREAM AND FOLD INTO

PASTRY CREAM AFTER COMPLETELY CHILLED. CHILL

BUTTERSCOTCH GANACHE

HEAVY CREAM 7 OZ BUTTERSCOTCH CHIPS 10 OZ

PROCEDURE:

HEAT CREAM OVER MEDIUM HEAT UNTIL SIMMERING. POUR OVER CHOCOLATE AND STIR UNTIL SMOOTH.

CREAM PUFF

WATER 1 LB SALT 1 TSP BUTTER 8 OZ BREAD FLOUR 12 OZ EGGS 7 EA

PROCEDURE:

HEAT WATER AND BUTTER. COMBINE FLOUR, AND SALT. ADD ALL AT ONE TIME AND MIX UNTIL FORMS A BALL. PUT IN MIXER WITH A PADDLE. ADD EGGS ONE AT A TIME.

PIPE ONTO SHEET TRAYS

BAKE AT 400F 30 MIN.

