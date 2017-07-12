Close Rescued Furnishings launches DIY classes by subscription If D-I-Y is your language, you're about to meet a woman who speaks it fluently. Dana Dean is live at rescued furnishings with details on a new do it yourself concept. KSDK 11:16 AM. CDT July 12, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST for the first time, rescued furnishings is offering a monthly subscription DIY club. 1st Class is August 9th $26.95 2714 Lafayette Avenue 314-898-0047 Sign up: rescuedfurnishings.com/collections/diy-classes © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Busch IV arrested Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell Vancouver WinCo shoplifting video goes viral Firefighters battle three blazes in north St. Louis Injured man stranded on Katy Trail for 3 days St. Anne police go high-tech to track suspects Suspect charged in deadly crash Hit and run caught on bike cam Dirty drinking water Prime Day Deals Still In Stock - The Deal Guy More Stories Mom collecting postcards from every state for son… Jul 12, 2017, 10:22 a.m. Historic James L. Clemens House destroyed by fire Jul 12, 2017, 6:29 a.m. Ballwin officer celebrates ‘alive day' 1 year after… Jul 12, 2017, 7:43 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs