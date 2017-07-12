KSDK
Rescued Furnishings launches DIY classes by subscription

If D-I-Y is your language, you're about to meet a woman who speaks it fluently. Dana Dean is live at rescued furnishings with details on a new do it yourself concept.

KSDK 11:16 AM. CDT July 12, 2017

for the first time, rescued furnishings is offering a monthly subscription DIY club.
1st Class is August 9th
$26.95
2714 Lafayette Avenue
314-898-0047
Sign up: rescuedfurnishings.com/collections/diy-classes

